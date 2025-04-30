Indofast Energy and EVeez Accelerate Electric Transition in Last-Mile Delivery

Battery-swapping solutions provider Indofast Energy announced plans to deploy 20,000 electric bikes in collaboration with EVeez for enhanced last-mile delivery services over the next 24 months.

The initiative targets tier I/II cities including Chennai, Mumbai, and Pune, with an objective to make electric mobility more accessible and reduce operational costs for gig workers.

Indofast Energy operates around 40,000 battery swaps daily and aims for a seamless city-wide network by 2030, further supporting rapid EV adoption and growth in quick commerce, as detailed by company officials.

