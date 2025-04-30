Left Menu

Indofast Energy and EVeez Accelerate Electric Transition in Last-Mile Delivery

Indofast Energy teams up with EVeez to deploy 20,000 electric bikes in key tier I/II cities for last-mile delivery, aiming to make electric mobility accessible and efficient for gig workers. With over 900 swapping stations, they aim to reduce operational costs and enhance delivery efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 11:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Battery-swapping solutions provider Indofast Energy announced plans to deploy 20,000 electric bikes in collaboration with EVeez for enhanced last-mile delivery services over the next 24 months.

The initiative targets tier I/II cities including Chennai, Mumbai, and Pune, with an objective to make electric mobility more accessible and reduce operational costs for gig workers.

Indofast Energy operates around 40,000 battery swaps daily and aims for a seamless city-wide network by 2030, further supporting rapid EV adoption and growth in quick commerce, as detailed by company officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

