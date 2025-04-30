Left Menu

Sharp Decline in British House Prices Amid Tax Changes

British house prices fell by 0.6% in April, the largest drop in 18 months, as tax changes influenced transactions. The fall was steeper than forecasted, with experts attributing it to a rush to close deals before increased stamp duty rates. Despite challenges, market activity may rise with warmer weather.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 13:03 IST
Sharp Decline in British House Prices Amid Tax Changes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The British housing market experienced a significant shift in April, witnessing a 0.6% drop in house prices, according to Nationwide's data. This decline marks the sharpest monthly fall in over 18 months, following adjustments in property taxation.

The drop surpassed all expectations from a Reuters economists' poll, becoming the first decline since August of last year. Robert Gardner, Nationwide's chief economist, pointed to changes in property taxes as a contributing factor, with many buyers expediting purchases to avoid increased tax burdens.

The government's new stamp duty thresholds, effective from April 1, have reshaped the landscape for homebuyers, sparking a temporary surge in transactions in March. As summer approaches, experts anticipate an uptick in housing market activity, despite ongoing economic uncertainties and a potential interest rate cut by the Bank of England.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025