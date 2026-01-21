Left Menu

Internal Rift: BJD Suspends First-Time MLA Arvind Mohapatra

BJD president Naveen Patnaik suspended MLA Arvind Mohapatra for allegedly hindering development and engaging in anti-party activities. Patnaik emphasized the party's zero tolerance for indiscipline. Mohapatra's supporters urged reconsideration, while Mohapatra denied the charges, seeking concrete accusations instead of vague claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-01-2026 21:56 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 21:56 IST
Internal Rift: BJD Suspends First-Time MLA Arvind Mohapatra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday defended the party's decision to suspend first-time legislator Arvind Mohapatra. Patnaik alleged that Mohapatra was obstructing development in the Patkura constituency, frustrating local residents.

The suspension of Mohapatra, alongside Champua MLA Sanatan Mahakud, comes amid charges of anti-party activities, with the BJD branding them as 'corrupt traitors.' Patnaik stated, 'The MLA hindered development works and went against our interests, causing distress to the residents.'

Meanwhile, Mohapatra's supporters in Kendrapada district have urged Patnaik to reconsider the suspension. Mohapatra, adamant in his defense, has challenged the allegations and called for specific accusations rather than generalized claims. According to BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty, the decision followed months of deliberation and input from grassroots members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Putin Mulls Participation in Trump's Expanded 'Board of Peace'

Putin Mulls Participation in Trump's Expanded 'Board of Peace'

 Russian Federation
2
Clinton Contempt: Political Clash over Epstein Ties

Clinton Contempt: Political Clash over Epstein Ties

 Global
3
Trump Nears Decision on Next Fed Chair Amid Criticisms of Powell

Trump Nears Decision on Next Fed Chair Amid Criticisms of Powell

 Global
4
Global Market Rebound: Trump’s Greenland Deal Framework Eases Investor Fears

Global Market Rebound: Trump’s Greenland Deal Framework Eases Investor Fears

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026