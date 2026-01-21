Internal Rift: BJD Suspends First-Time MLA Arvind Mohapatra

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday defended the party's decision to suspend first-time legislator Arvind Mohapatra. Patnaik alleged that Mohapatra was obstructing development in the Patkura constituency, frustrating local residents.

The suspension of Mohapatra, alongside Champua MLA Sanatan Mahakud, comes amid charges of anti-party activities, with the BJD branding them as 'corrupt traitors.' Patnaik stated, 'The MLA hindered development works and went against our interests, causing distress to the residents.'

Meanwhile, Mohapatra's supporters in Kendrapada district have urged Patnaik to reconsider the suspension. Mohapatra, adamant in his defense, has challenged the allegations and called for specific accusations rather than generalized claims. According to BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty, the decision followed months of deliberation and input from grassroots members.

(With inputs from agencies.)