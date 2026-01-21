Left Menu

Major Administrative Reshuffle in Punjab: 26 IAS & PCS Officers Transferred

In a significant administrative shift, the Punjab state government transferred 26 IAS and PCS officers. Among them were four deputy commissioners and several officers who had been without postings since early last year. Notable appointments include Puneet Goyal and Kanwal Preet Brar to key health-related roles.

In a noteworthy administrative reshuffle on Wednesday, the Punjab government announced the transfer of 26 IAS and PCS officers. This significant move included the reassignment of four deputy commissioners.

Notably, Puneet Goyal and Kanwal Preet Brar, who had been without postings since February of the previous year, have received new appointments. Goyal will now serve as the special secretary for medical education and research, while Brar takes on the role of secretary for health and family welfare.

Additional key appointments include Harpreet Singh as the deputy commissioner of Barnala and Varjeet Walia as the deputy commissioner of Patiala. Meanwhile, senior IAS officer V N Zade has taken on additional responsibilities in NRI affairs, demonstrating the reshuffle's wide-ranging impact.

