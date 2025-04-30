ArcelorMittal's Steel Future: Navigating Geopolitical Challenges and Growth
ArcelorMittal reported a 14% decline in net income for Q1 2025, citing geopolitical challenges impacting sales. The company focuses on strategic growth to increase EBITDA by 2027. Despite global trade uncertainties, government support for domestic industries is promising. ArcelorMittal's joint venture in India continues expanding operations.
ArcelorMittal, the global steel leader, announced a 14% drop in net income for the first quarter of 2025, highlighting the impact of ongoing geopolitical challenges on global sales.
Despite decreased sales, ArcelorMittal remains committed to strategic growth, expecting to add USD 1.8 billion to EBITDA by 2027. CEO Aditya Mittal emphasized the importance of governmental support for domestic industries amid uncertain global trade conditions.
The company's joint venture in India, AMNS India, also experienced a sales decline but continues to expand, with a major greenfield project underway in Andhra Pradesh.
