ArcelorMittal's Steel Future: Navigating Geopolitical Challenges and Growth

ArcelorMittal, the global steel leader, announced a 14% drop in net income for the first quarter of 2025, highlighting the impact of ongoing geopolitical challenges on global sales.

Despite decreased sales, ArcelorMittal remains committed to strategic growth, expecting to add USD 1.8 billion to EBITDA by 2027. CEO Aditya Mittal emphasized the importance of governmental support for domestic industries amid uncertain global trade conditions.

The company's joint venture in India, AMNS India, also experienced a sales decline but continues to expand, with a major greenfield project underway in Andhra Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)