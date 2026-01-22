Navigating the Shifting Sands of Global Trade: Tariffs and New Alliances

The use of tariffs by President Donald Trump as a strategic tool in foreign policy dominated discussions in Davos, with global trade partners looking for ways to navigate beyond U.S. influence.

Canadian Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne noted during a panel at the World Economic Forum that the rapid changes in U.S. trade policy are upending traditional trade dynamics, prompting countries to diversify their trade partnerships.

Major developments such as the EU-Mercosur trade agreement highlight a shift towards stability and predictability in global commerce, as regions seek to reduce reliance on the U.S. market amidst evolving trade policies.