Euro Zone Bond Yields Tumble Amid Mixed Economic Signals and Recession Fears

Euro zone bond yields fell as mixed economic data highlighted growing concerns over U.S. tariffs and a potential economic slowdown. While Germany narrowly avoided recession in early 2025, its unemployment rate rose. France's economy showed slight growth. Investors are anxiously monitoring euro zone fiscal policies and U.S. economic indicators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 15:44 IST
Euro zone government bond yields experienced a significant drop on Wednesday, driven by a mix of economic data and ongoing worries about a possible U.S. tariff-induced slowdown. Notably, inflation declined in four major German states in February, with North-Rhine Westphalia seeing a slight decrease in annual rates from March to April.

The German economy steered clear of a recession, although unemployment hit a ten-year peak. Early 2025 saw the euro zone economy in a modestly positive state before being impacted by a trade war with the U.S., stronger currency issues, and sinking business confidence, as revealed by data records.

France witnessed a higher-than-expected increase in its harmonized inflation rate, alongside minor economic growth in Q1. Meanwhile, Germany's 10-year yield, the euro area's reference point, fell by 3 basis points to 2.46%. Insights from economists suggest a looming slowdown in GDP growth across the euro zone over the next six months.

