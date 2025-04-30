Euro Zone Bond Yields Tumble Amid Mixed Economic Signals and Recession Fears

Euro zone government bond yields experienced a significant drop on Wednesday, driven by a mix of economic data and ongoing worries about a possible U.S. tariff-induced slowdown. Notably, inflation declined in four major German states in February, with North-Rhine Westphalia seeing a slight decrease in annual rates from March to April.

The German economy steered clear of a recession, although unemployment hit a ten-year peak. Early 2025 saw the euro zone economy in a modestly positive state before being impacted by a trade war with the U.S., stronger currency issues, and sinking business confidence, as revealed by data records.

France witnessed a higher-than-expected increase in its harmonized inflation rate, alongside minor economic growth in Q1. Meanwhile, Germany's 10-year yield, the euro area's reference point, fell by 3 basis points to 2.46%. Insights from economists suggest a looming slowdown in GDP growth across the euro zone over the next six months.

