Flights to Northern Pakistan Suspended Amid Rising Tensions

Pakistan's national carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), announced the cancellation of all flights to and from Gilgit and Skardu on Wednesday, according to local media. This decision comes amidst rising tensions with India following the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

The Urdu daily Jang reported that flights originating from Karachi and Lahore to Skardu, as well as several others from Islamabad to both Skardu and Gilgit, have been grounded. Aviation sources cited security reasons for these cancellations.

Pakistan has stepped up its airspace monitoring as a precautionary measure, aiming to safeguard national airspace during these times of regional tension. The nation's airports are also on high alert, with intensified security and surveillance protocols in place, reports the Express Tribune.

(With inputs from agencies.)