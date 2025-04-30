Flights to Northern Pakistan Suspended Amid Rising Tensions
Pakistan's national airline has cancelled flights to Gilgit, Skardu, and other northern areas due to security concerns amid heightened tensions with India. The decision impacts flights from Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore, as authorities increase airspace monitoring and elevate airport security across the country.
Pakistan's national carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), announced the cancellation of all flights to and from Gilgit and Skardu on Wednesday, according to local media. This decision comes amidst rising tensions with India following the recent Pahalgam terror attack.
The Urdu daily Jang reported that flights originating from Karachi and Lahore to Skardu, as well as several others from Islamabad to both Skardu and Gilgit, have been grounded. Aviation sources cited security reasons for these cancellations.
Pakistan has stepped up its airspace monitoring as a precautionary measure, aiming to safeguard national airspace during these times of regional tension. The nation's airports are also on high alert, with intensified security and surveillance protocols in place, reports the Express Tribune.
