Vedanta Reports Record-Breaking Profit Surge
Vedanta Ltd saw a remarkable 154.4% increase in net profit for the March 2025 quarter at Rs 3,483 crore. In FY25, their consolidated income reached Rs 1,56,643 crore. Growth was driven by cost reductions, high volumes, and favorable market conditions. Strategic expansions promise more growth for FY26.
In a significant financial achievement, Vedanta Ltd has reported a dramatic 154.4% uptick in consolidated net profit, totaling Rs 3,483 crore for the March 2025 quarter. This surge was prominently attributed to reduced production costs and increased volume demand.
Compared to a year ago, where net profits were Rs 1,369 crore, the company's income for the latest quarter ascended to Rs 41,216 crore, indicative of a healthy 14% year-over-year rise driven by robust market prices and favorable premiums. Annual figures reflect even greater success, marking a net profit increase to Rs 14,988 crore for the fiscal year ending March 2025.
The company's operational advancements, such as the proposed Lanjigarh expansion and Sijimali bauxite mine, aim to further refine cost strategies and efficiency for FY26. Vedanta Ltd continues to thrive globally across critical mineral resources and technology sectors.
