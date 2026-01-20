Shoppers Stop: Navigating Challenges with Strategic Growth
In the December quarter of FY26, Shoppers Stop reported a 69.13% decline in net profit to Rs 16.12 crore. Factors like a change in the festival calendar impacted sales. However, the retail chain focused on expanding its premium portfolio, which showed a 6% growth year-on-year.
On Tuesday, Shoppers Stop revealed a significant drop of 69.13% in its consolidated net profit, clocking in at Rs 16.12 crore for the December quarter of FY26. This downturn is attributed to the shift in the festival period and inconsistent consumer trends.
The retail giant, backed by the Raheja family, saw its revenue from operations minimally rise by 2.63% to Rs 1,415.82 crore during the same quarter. Last year, for the equivalent period, net profit stood notably higher at Rs 52.23 crore.
In the face of these challenges, Shoppers Stop concentrated on enhancing its premium segment, resulting in a sturdy growth performance. With premium brands comprising 69% of total sales and a year-on-year growth rate of 6%, the company is determined to focus on strategic priorities to navigate market uncertainties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
