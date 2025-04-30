Green Signal for Corridor: Meghalaya to Assam Highway Gets the Nod

In a significant move, the Union Cabinet has sanctioned the development of a 166.80 km greenfield high-speed corridor connecting Mawlyngkhung in Meghalaya to Panchgram in Assam. Approved on a hybrid annuity mode, the total cost is slated at Rs 22,864 crore, marking a substantial infrastructure push in the Northeast.

According to the official release, this extensive corridor will traverse through 144.80 km in Meghalaya and 22 km in Assam, dramatically improving connectivity between strategic locations such as Guwahati, Shillong, and Silchar. This development will also boost economic growth by fostering better industrial activity in Meghalaya's resource-rich zones.

Besides enhancing the region's logistics efficiency, the corridor aims to promote tourism between popular destinations by connecting Guwahati Airport, Shillong Airport, and Silchar Airport. The project will generate significant employment opportunities and stands as a keystone in the government's broader Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

