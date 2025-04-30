Left Menu

Green Signal for Corridor: Meghalaya to Assam Highway Gets the Nod

The Union Cabinet has approved a 166.80 km greenfield high-speed corridor from Meghalaya to Assam. This will improve connectivity, enhance logistics efficiency, and promote tourism while generating significant employment in the region. The project aligns with the PM's vision of infrastructure development and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 17:09 IST
Green Signal for Corridor: Meghalaya to Assam Highway Gets the Nod
Representative Image Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Union Cabinet has sanctioned the development of a 166.80 km greenfield high-speed corridor connecting Mawlyngkhung in Meghalaya to Panchgram in Assam. Approved on a hybrid annuity mode, the total cost is slated at Rs 22,864 crore, marking a substantial infrastructure push in the Northeast.

According to the official release, this extensive corridor will traverse through 144.80 km in Meghalaya and 22 km in Assam, dramatically improving connectivity between strategic locations such as Guwahati, Shillong, and Silchar. This development will also boost economic growth by fostering better industrial activity in Meghalaya's resource-rich zones.

Besides enhancing the region's logistics efficiency, the corridor aims to promote tourism between popular destinations by connecting Guwahati Airport, Shillong Airport, and Silchar Airport. The project will generate significant employment opportunities and stands as a keystone in the government's broader Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025