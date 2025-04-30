Left Menu

Ukraine and US Set to Seal Historic Mineral Resources Deal

Ukraine is on the brink of signing a groundbreaking mineral resources agreement with the United States in Washington. Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko is handling the final details. The Ukrainian Cabinet is expected to approve it before a government representative signs the deal, pending parliamentary ratification.

  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine is poised to make a significant step in securing mineral resources by finalizing a landmark agreement with the United States. The deal is set to be signed in Washington, marking a pivotal moment in bilateral relations.

According to high-ranking Ukrainian officials who wished to remain anonymous, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko is currently stationed in Washington to orchestrate the final stages of the agreement's technical arrangements.

Anticipated to receive the Ukrainian Cabinet's green light earlier on Wednesday, the document will be signed by an authorized government representative. Subsequent to its signing, the agreement will require parliamentary ratification in Ukraine, paving the way for its formal implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

