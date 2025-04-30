Ukraine is poised to make a significant step in securing mineral resources by finalizing a landmark agreement with the United States. The deal is set to be signed in Washington, marking a pivotal moment in bilateral relations.

According to high-ranking Ukrainian officials who wished to remain anonymous, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko is currently stationed in Washington to orchestrate the final stages of the agreement's technical arrangements.

Anticipated to receive the Ukrainian Cabinet's green light earlier on Wednesday, the document will be signed by an authorized government representative. Subsequent to its signing, the agreement will require parliamentary ratification in Ukraine, paving the way for its formal implementation.

