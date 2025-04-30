Jindal's Bold Entry into Steel Pipes Market
Jindal (India) Ltd has announced a Rs 100 crore investment to enter the steel section pipes and tubes market. The company targets a production capacity of 5,000 MT per month, aiming to generate Rs 315 crore in sales revenue by FY26, supporting India's Make in India initiative.
Jindal (India) Ltd has entered the steel section pipes and tubes market with a significant investment of Rs 100 crore. This strategic move aims to boost the company's production capabilities and revenues.
The firm targets a monthly production capacity of 5,000 metric tonnes, projecting sales of Rs 315 crore by fiscal year 2026. This aligns with the government's Make in India initiative, aiming to foster industrial growth.
According to a company spokesperson, the expansion will cater to the rising demand in eastern India and enhance export potential. Jindal's new venture emphasizes commitment to the country's industrial growth and export market.
