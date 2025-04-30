Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Rural Connectivity Boost: New Bus Scheme and Tech Hub

The Chhattisgarh cabinet has approved a rural bus service scheme, providing transport in remote areas with benefits for locals, including Scheduled Castes and Tribes. Additionally, a new NIELIT campus in Nava Raipur aims to revolutionize technical education, offering employment opportunities and enhancing digital skills in the region.

Raipur | Updated: 30-04-2025 20:08 IST
The Chhattisgarh cabinet has announced a significant initiative, approving a rural bus service to enhance transportation in remote areas of the state. The Chief Minister Rural Bus Facility Scheme (CMRBFS) will see permits granted for light and medium transport vehicles with capacities of 18 to 42 passengers.

During a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, it was also confirmed that a campus for the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) will be established in Nava Raipur. This development promises to revolutionize technical education and digital skills in the region, bolstering employment opportunities.

The state government is taking strides to ensure inclusive transport options with financial incentives and exemptions for specific groups, including Scheduled Castes, Tribes, and others. This initiative is poised to benefit the local population significantly, enhancing connectivity and access to education and employment across Chhattisgarh.

