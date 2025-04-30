Bus Driver's Namaz Goes Viral: Sparks Inquiry

A North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) driver is under scrutiny after a passenger-recorded video of him offering Namaz went viral.

The incident, involving driver A K Mulla, has prompted officials to initiate a departmental inquiry. The senior official has acknowledged the unusual circumstances.

The inquiry aims to understand the reasons behind the act, which took place as Mulla paused for prayers with passengers on board. The corporation is actively gathering details about the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)