Bus Driver's Namaz Goes Viral: Sparks Inquiry
A departmental inquiry has been launched against A K Mulla, a driver for the state-owned transport corporation, after a video of him offering Namaz with passengers inside the bus went viral. The incident, captured by a passenger, prompted officials to investigate the circumstances of this unconventional behavior.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-04-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 22:41 IST
- Country:
- India
A North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) driver is under scrutiny after a passenger-recorded video of him offering Namaz went viral.
The incident, involving driver A K Mulla, has prompted officials to initiate a departmental inquiry. The senior official has acknowledged the unusual circumstances.
The inquiry aims to understand the reasons behind the act, which took place as Mulla paused for prayers with passengers on board. The corporation is actively gathering details about the event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Horrific Crime in Kushaiguda: Video of Tragic Murder Emerges
Judicial Inquiry Launched Amidst Custodial Death Protests at Khetri
CPI(M) Calls for Judicial Inquiry into Murshidabad Violence
Viral Video Sparks Political Tensions Within Assam BJP
NHRC on Murshidabad violence: Panel's on-spot inquiry report to be submitted within three weeks.