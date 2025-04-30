Left Menu

Bus Driver's Namaz Goes Viral: Sparks Inquiry

A departmental inquiry has been launched against A K Mulla, a driver for the state-owned transport corporation, after a video of him offering Namaz with passengers inside the bus went viral. The incident, captured by a passenger, prompted officials to investigate the circumstances of this unconventional behavior.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-04-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 22:41 IST
Bus Driver's Namaz Goes Viral: Sparks Inquiry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) driver is under scrutiny after a passenger-recorded video of him offering Namaz went viral.

The incident, involving driver A K Mulla, has prompted officials to initiate a departmental inquiry. The senior official has acknowledged the unusual circumstances.

The inquiry aims to understand the reasons behind the act, which took place as Mulla paused for prayers with passengers on board. The corporation is actively gathering details about the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025