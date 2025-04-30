EIB Invests €400M in Helsinki's Crown Bridges Tram Network and Sustainable Transit Infrastructure

In a major step toward sustainable urban transport, the European Investment Bank (EIB) has approved a €400 million financing package to support Helsinki’s ambitious "Crown Bridges Light Rail" project. This initiative will significantly transform the city’s public transport system by extending the tramline to three key eastern suburbs—Laajasalo, Korkeasaari, and Kalasatama—and constructing essential infrastructure such as a state-of-the-art tram and bus depot, new bridges, and dedicated paths for cyclists and pedestrians.

The financing, divided into two loan tranches, includes €150 million allocated directly to the City of Helsinki and €250 million to Metropolitan Area Transport Ltd (Pääkaupunkiseudun Kaupunkiliikenne Oy), the regional transport operator. This investment represents 40% of the project's total estimated cost of €1 billion and reflects the EIB’s strong commitment to climate-resilient, sustainable transport systems.

Transformative Impact on Urban Mobility

The “Crown Bridges Light Rail” project is designed to enhance public transportation connectivity and stimulate green urban development. By introducing a new 10-kilometre tramline, the system will connect the currently underserved islands of Laajasalo and Korkeasaari to central Helsinki, significantly reducing travel time from 40 minutes to just 20 minutes. This improvement is expected to encourage a shift from car use to public transport, cycling, and walking, thereby contributing to Helsinki’s broader sustainability and carbon neutrality targets.

Helsinki’s existing population of 685,000 stands to benefit enormously from this upgrade. The city, known for its innovative approach to urban planning and sustainability, anticipates that the project will also act as a catalyst for residential and commercial development along the new tram route.

Engineering Feats: Iconic Bridges and Multi-Modal Depot

One of the most striking elements of the project is the construction of three new bridges that will form the backbone of the tram route across the city’s archipelago landscape, comprising nearly 300 islands. The most prominent, Kruunuvuorensilta Bridge, will be Finland’s longest bridge at 1,200 metres, with a central pylon reaching 135 metres high. This architectural and engineering feat will serve as a future landmark of Helsinki.

The other two bridges—Merihaansilta (400 metres) and Finkensilta (300 metres)—will also play critical roles in completing the transport corridor. All three bridges will include infrastructure for pedestrians and cyclists, with three-metre-wide bike lanes and pedestrian walkways ranging from two to six metres, reinforcing the city’s push toward active mobility.

Additionally, the new Ruskeasuo depot—Finland’s first combined tram and bus depot—will support the operation of the tramline. The depot will offer storage for approximately 80 tram units, maintenance and repair facilities, and even a wheel lathe track. It will also cater to regional bus services, providing roof parking and comprehensive bus maintenance capabilities.

Environmental and Societal Benefits

The EIB views this investment as a crucial move towards fulfilling the EU’s climate goals. “Investing in sustainable transport is a priority for the EIB and provides a key step toward advancing climate action and enhancing connectivity in the city,” said Thomas Östros, Vice-President of the European Investment Bank. “This project will play an important role in improving the quality of life for Helsinki’s residents.”

By enabling a modal shift to low-emission transport, the project is expected to reduce traffic congestion, lower greenhouse gas emissions, and improve air quality across the capital. The Crown Bridges Light Rail line is also a strategic piece in Helsinki’s vision of becoming carbon-neutral by 2035.

Looking Ahead

Construction of the tramline and related infrastructure is currently underway, with completion targeted for 2027. As the city prepares for this transformative leap in public transportation, stakeholders anticipate not only improved mobility and environmental outcomes but also increased investment and livability in the city’s eastern districts.

The Crown Bridges Light Rail initiative showcases a modern vision of sustainable, inclusive urban development—backed by strong financial and technical support from the European Investment Bank. As one of the largest infrastructure projects in Finland’s recent history, it is set to become a model for similar projects across Europe.