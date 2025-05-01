Tragic Collision on NH-2 Claims Two Lives in Uttar Pradesh

In a tragic incident, two individuals, including an eight-year-old girl, lost their lives following a motorcycle collision with a pickup vehicle in Kaushambi district, Uttar Pradesh. Three others sustained injuries, according to police reports issued on Thursday.

The fatal accident occurred on NH-2 near the Sandipan Ghat area on Wednesday night. The victims, identified as Shakti, aged 20, and Sanvi, aged 8, were en route to a 'tilak' ceremony in Lodhaur village, accompanied by three others, Anupama (14) and Surekha (30), when the mishap took place.

Officials revealed that Shakti and Sanvi died instantly due to the impact. The injured passengers were swiftly transported to the district hospital for medical attention. Law enforcement authorities have launched a manhunt to apprehend the absconding driver responsible for the pickup vehicle.

