Left Menu

Tragic Collision on NH-2 Claims Two Lives in Uttar Pradesh

A fatal motorcycle accident in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district resulted in the deaths of a 20-year-old man and an eight-year-old girl. Three others were injured. The collision occurred on NH-2 as they were heading to a 'tilak' ceremony. Authorities are searching for the pickup vehicle's driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaushambi | Updated: 01-05-2025 08:11 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 08:11 IST
Tragic Collision on NH-2 Claims Two Lives in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, two individuals, including an eight-year-old girl, lost their lives following a motorcycle collision with a pickup vehicle in Kaushambi district, Uttar Pradesh. Three others sustained injuries, according to police reports issued on Thursday.

The fatal accident occurred on NH-2 near the Sandipan Ghat area on Wednesday night. The victims, identified as Shakti, aged 20, and Sanvi, aged 8, were en route to a 'tilak' ceremony in Lodhaur village, accompanied by three others, Anupama (14) and Surekha (30), when the mishap took place.

Officials revealed that Shakti and Sanvi died instantly due to the impact. The injured passengers were swiftly transported to the district hospital for medical attention. Law enforcement authorities have launched a manhunt to apprehend the absconding driver responsible for the pickup vehicle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025