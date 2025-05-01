Left Menu

IIFL Finance Ascends to Top 25 Best Workplaces in BFSI: A Testament to Outstanding Culture

IIFL Finance has achieved notable recognition by being listed among India's Top 25 Best Workplaces in BFSI for 2025 by Great Place To Work® India. This achievement, alongside its Great Place To Work® Certification, underscores the company's commitment to a supportive culture, emphasizing trust, inclusivity, and excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-05-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 10:12 IST
IIFL Finance Ascends to Top 25 Best Workplaces in BFSI: A Testament to Outstanding Culture
IIFL Finance Is Also Great Place to Work Certified Seventh Time in a Row. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

IIFL Finance, a prominent name in India's non-banking financial sector, has earned a spot among the Top 25 Best Workplaces in Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) for 2025. This marks a significant progression from last year's position within the top 50.

The firm has also achieved Great Place To Work® Certification for the seventh consecutive year, spanning February 2025 to February 2026. This distinction highlights IIFL Finance's focus on fostering trust and an inclusive workplace culture.

According to IIFL Finance's Chief Human Resources Officer, Ms. Preeti Kannan, the recent accolades are reflective of a workplace driven by fairness, integrity, and transparency. The company's dedication to a nurturing work environment underpins higher customer satisfaction and operational efficiency, contributing to financial success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025