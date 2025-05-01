IIFL Finance Ascends to Top 25 Best Workplaces in BFSI: A Testament to Outstanding Culture

IIFL Finance, a prominent name in India's non-banking financial sector, has earned a spot among the Top 25 Best Workplaces in Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) for 2025. This marks a significant progression from last year's position within the top 50.

The firm has also achieved Great Place To Work® Certification for the seventh consecutive year, spanning February 2025 to February 2026. This distinction highlights IIFL Finance's focus on fostering trust and an inclusive workplace culture.

According to IIFL Finance's Chief Human Resources Officer, Ms. Preeti Kannan, the recent accolades are reflective of a workplace driven by fairness, integrity, and transparency. The company's dedication to a nurturing work environment underpins higher customer satisfaction and operational efficiency, contributing to financial success.

