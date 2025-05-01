Left Menu

MG Motor India Achieves Record Growth in April Sales

MG Motor India reported a 23% increase in sales year-on-year, delivering 5,829 units in April. Last April, the automaker dispatched 4,725 units. The MG Windsor EV maintained its position as the top-selling EV for seven months straight since its launch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 12:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

MG Motor India announced a significant 23% rise in sales for April, with 5,829 units sold, compared to the 4,725 units dispatched in the same month last year. The announcement highlights the company's robust growth trajectory in the competitive automotive market.

The automaker attributes part of this success to its MG Windsor EV, which has held the position of the top-selling electric vehicle for seven consecutive months since its initial launch. This achievement reflects the growing consumer demand for electric vehicles in India.

In a statement released Thursday, MG Motor India reinforced its commitment to expanding its footprint in the Indian market, continuing to focus on innovation and sustainability in its product offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

