Three Symbiosis Law School Alumni Triumph in UPSC 2024

Symbiosis Law School, Pune celebrates the success of three alumni who cleared the UPSC 2024 Civil Services Exam. Moksh Ranawat, Devansh Saraswat, and Rupal Jaiswal exemplify dedication and excellence. The institution remains committed to preparing students for public service careers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 13:48 IST
Three Symbiosis Law School Alumni Triumph in UPSC 2024
(L-R) Rupal Jaiswal, Devansh Saraswat & Moksh Ranawat. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable achievement, three alumni from Symbiosis Law School, Pune, have successfully cleared the UPSC 2024 Civil Services Examination. This milestone underscores their dedication and the institution's commitment to fostering excellence.

Moksh Ranawat, belonging to the 2017-22 batch, achieved an exceptional All India Rank (AIR) of 215, bringing great pride to the institution. Devansh Saraswat, a notable alumnus from the 2016-21 batch, secured an outstanding AIR 374. Their success stories signify hard work and serve as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring civil servants.

Additionally, Rupal Jaiswal clinched an admirable AIR 512 in her second attempt, showcasing her determination and perseverance. Symbiosis Law School strongly emphasizes nurturing students' interests in public service, striving to lay a robust foundation for a career in governance and policy reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

