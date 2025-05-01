Three Symbiosis Law School Alumni Triumph in UPSC 2024

In a remarkable achievement, three alumni from Symbiosis Law School, Pune, have successfully cleared the UPSC 2024 Civil Services Examination. This milestone underscores their dedication and the institution's commitment to fostering excellence.

Moksh Ranawat, belonging to the 2017-22 batch, achieved an exceptional All India Rank (AIR) of 215, bringing great pride to the institution. Devansh Saraswat, a notable alumnus from the 2016-21 batch, secured an outstanding AIR 374. Their success stories signify hard work and serve as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring civil servants.

Additionally, Rupal Jaiswal clinched an admirable AIR 512 in her second attempt, showcasing her determination and perseverance. Symbiosis Law School strongly emphasizes nurturing students' interests in public service, striving to lay a robust foundation for a career in governance and policy reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)