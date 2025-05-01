Left Menu

Symbiosis Hosts Landmark Conference on AI and Legal Innovation

The Symbiosis Annual International Research Conference 2025 focused on the theme 'Rule of Law in Context: Just World Order, Digital Life, AI, and Emerging Technologies.' Esteemed dignitaries addressed AI's impact and global regulatory challenges. The event featured academic discussions and honored achievers in the legal field, concluding with awards for research contributions.

13th Symbiosis Annual International Research Conference (SYMROLIC 2025). Image Credit: ANI
Symbiosis Law School, Pune, in collaboration with its centers and schools across India, hosted the 13th Symbiosis Annual International Research Conference (SYMROLIC 2025) on April 25th and 26th. The conference's theme revolved around the 'Rule of Law in Context: Just World Order, Digital Life, AI, and Emerging Technologies.'

The event began with a tribute to the victims of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. The inaugural ceremony was attended by prominent figures like Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar and Ambassador (Retd.) K P Fabian, and featured the watering of a Bilwa sapling to symbolize peace. Distinguished alumni were also recognized for their successful performance in the Civil Service Examination 2024.

Scholars presented over 110 research papers, with discussions focusing on AI's transformative power, legal challenges, and global law. The conference concluded with remarks by Dr. YSR Murthy and emphasized the importance of regulating AI through human oversight. Noteworthy contributions within various research areas were awarded during the valedictory session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

