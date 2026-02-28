Congress tried to defame country in front of foreign dignitaries: PM Modi on IYC's 'shirtless protest' at AI Summit.
PTI | Ajmer | Updated: 28-02-2026 12:43 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 12:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress tried to defame country in front of foreign dignitaries: PM Modi on IYC's 'shirtless protest' at AI Summit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi Accuses Congress of Tarnishing India's Image
Rajasthan CM Blasts Congress, Vows Zero Tolerance on Corruption
Maoists resent India's prosperity. Similarly, Congress intrudes anywhere it can to malign nation, says PM Modi in Ajmer.
Muslim League's hatred towards India was reason for Partition. Today, Congress is acting in same manner: PM Modi in Ajmer.
Cong has been losing (polls) across country, is taking revenge by tarnishing India's image: PM on IYC protest at AI Summit.