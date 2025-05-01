Left Menu

Boosting MSME Exports: New Schemes Unveiled

The Export Promotion Mission aims to strengthen MSME exports through initiatives like easy credit schemes, e-commerce support, and global branding. Divided into NIRYAT PROTSAHAN and NIRYAT DISHA, the program will provide dynamic trade finance support and facilitate international market access, anchored by a digital application system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 14:50 IST
The Commerce Ministry's Export Promotion Mission (EPM) is gearing up to launch 12 components designed to bolster emerging export opportunities for MSMEs. With initiatives such as easy credit for e-commerce exporters and overseas warehousing, industry insiders anticipate significant benefits for small businesses.

A presentation by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) was unveiled to export promotion councils and other stakeholders on April 30, requesting feedback on the proposed mission before its finalization. Two main categories, NIRYAT PROTSAHAN and NIRYAT DISHA, organize the mission's efforts.

NIRYAT PROTSAHAN will focus on providing trade finance support with sub-schemes like NIRVIK for MSMEs. Meanwhile, NIRYAT DISHA's focus will be on driving international market access with initiatives such as global outreach for branding and technical compliance enablement.

