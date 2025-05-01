Boosting MSME Exports: New Schemes Unveiled

The Commerce Ministry's Export Promotion Mission (EPM) is gearing up to launch 12 components designed to bolster emerging export opportunities for MSMEs. With initiatives such as easy credit for e-commerce exporters and overseas warehousing, industry insiders anticipate significant benefits for small businesses.

A presentation by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) was unveiled to export promotion councils and other stakeholders on April 30, requesting feedback on the proposed mission before its finalization. Two main categories, NIRYAT PROTSAHAN and NIRYAT DISHA, organize the mission's efforts.

NIRYAT PROTSAHAN will focus on providing trade finance support with sub-schemes like NIRVIK for MSMEs. Meanwhile, NIRYAT DISHA's focus will be on driving international market access with initiatives such as global outreach for branding and technical compliance enablement.

(With inputs from agencies.)