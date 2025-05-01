Sheinbaum and Trump Forge Positive Trade Dialogue
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum described her recent conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump as 'very positive.' They agreed to have finance, treasury, trade, and economy officials from both nations collaborate on improving trade balance and resolving outstanding issues that benefit both countries.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 20:06 IST
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced a 'very positive' dialogue with her U.S. counterpart, President Donald Trump. The conversation focused on enhancing bilateral relations between the two nations.
Sheinbaum took to social media platform X, to share insights from the discussion, emphasizing that officials from finance, treasury, trade, and economy departments will engage in continuous dialogue.
The primary goal is to enhance the trade balance and address unresolved issues that would mutually benefit both countries, highlighting economic cooperation as a priority.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China's Economy Surprises with Q1 Growth Amidst Trade Tensions
Swiggy Partners with Government to Boost Gig Economy Employment
RBI Poised for Rate Cuts Amid Low Inflation, Uncertain Economy
Inflation Rollercoaster: UK Economy Faces Uncertain Road Ahead
Tariffs Tempest: U.S. Economy Braces for Impact