Sheinbaum and Trump Forge Positive Trade Dialogue

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum described her recent conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump as 'very positive.' They agreed to have finance, treasury, trade, and economy officials from both nations collaborate on improving trade balance and resolving outstanding issues that benefit both countries.

Conversation

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced a 'very positive' dialogue with her U.S. counterpart, President Donald Trump. The conversation focused on enhancing bilateral relations between the two nations.

Sheinbaum took to social media platform X, to share insights from the discussion, emphasizing that officials from finance, treasury, trade, and economy departments will engage in continuous dialogue.

The primary goal is to enhance the trade balance and address unresolved issues that would mutually benefit both countries, highlighting economic cooperation as a priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

