Vizhinjam Seaport: A New Era in India's Maritime Journey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Vizhinjam International Seaport, positioning Kerala on the global maritime map. Developed under a public-private partnership by Adani Ports, the port is expected to boost India's trade role. It features innovative technology and sees significant investment from the Kerala government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 01-05-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 20:25 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially inaugurate the Vizhinjam International Seaport, marking a significant milestone that places Kerala prominently on the international maritime map.

Located in the Thiruvananthapuram district, the port is anticipated to revolutionize India's international trade and shipping dynamic. Developed by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), the seaport represents a key public-private partnership, with the Kerala government funding two-thirds of the Rs 8,867 crore project. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan emphasized the importance of this landmark project, stating it reflects the state's commitment to development.

Notably, Vizhinjam is India's first dedicated transshipment and semi-automated port, strategically situated 10 nautical miles from a major international shipping route. Its completion draws international cargo traffic back to India, previously dominated by Sri Lanka's Colombo Port. Equipped with advanced technology, the port is poised to become a trade gateway for South Asia, supported by infrastructure expansion and integration with major shipping routes like MSC's Jade Service.

