Tuticorin's Maritime Legacy: Unveiling the VOC Port Museum

The VOC Port museum project in Tuticorin showcases the town's historical significance as an ancient trade hub. Inaugurated by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, the museum highlights the trade links dating back to 123 AD, promoting tourism, preserving maritime history, and celebrating national freedom fighter V.O. Chidambaranar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tuticorin | Updated: 25-02-2026 14:32 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 14:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The VOC Port museum in Tuticorin is set to highlight the historical significance of the town as a major trade hub in ancient times. According to V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority Chairman Susanta Kumar Purohit, the museum aims to promote tourism and preserve India's rich maritime heritage.

Inaugurated by Union Minister for Port, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, the museum is part of a substantial Rs 1,500 crore project initiative in Tamil Nadu. Purohit emphasized that the Maritime Heritage Museum is dedicated to the memory of freedom fighter V.O. Chidambaranar, showcasing the history of the port dating back to 123 AD.

Pearls and spices from Tuticorin were historically exported to Rome, China, and Southeast Asia. The museum will also shed light on the heroics of Chidambaranar, who launched the Swadeshi Steam Navigation Company in 1906. Today's port continues to thrive, having been renamed V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority in 2022.

