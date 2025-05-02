ET GCC Growth Summit 2025: Catalyzing India's Tech Future

The Economic Times is set to host the 2nd Edition of the ET GCC Growth Summit 2025 at Hotel Conrad, Pune, on May 7, 2025. Focused on the theme 'Tech. Talent. Transformation,' this summit will emphasize the critical role of Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in bolstering India's economic and employment landscapes.

India boasts over 1,700 GCCs, employing nearly two million people and generating $35 billion annually. This event occurs at a crucial period of growth for the ecosystem, with prominent GCC leaders anticipated to speak, including Manish Tambe of Dassault Systèmes, Anjani Madhavi of HealthEdge, and Sameer Chothani of UBS India, among others.

The summit will tackle key areas like digital transformation, innovation, and strategic leadership, aiming to project GCCs as engines of India's $5 trillion economy, alongside topics like sustainability and the future of work. Pune's emergence as a favored destination for global firms enhances its status as an ideal host for this pivotal event.

(With inputs from agencies.)