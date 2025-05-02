Left Menu

ET GCC Growth Summit 2025: Catalyzing India's Tech Future

The Economic Times is hosting the 2nd ET GCC Growth Summit 2025 on May 7 in Pune, focusing on tech, talent, and transformation. With 1,700 GCCs in India, discussions will explore their role in the economy, digital transformation, talent management, and sustainability, with top industry leaders in attendance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 02-05-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 10:46 IST
ET GCC Growth Summit 2025: Catalyzing India's Tech Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Economic Times is set to host the 2nd Edition of the ET GCC Growth Summit 2025 at Hotel Conrad, Pune, on May 7, 2025. Focused on the theme 'Tech. Talent. Transformation,' this summit will emphasize the critical role of Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in bolstering India's economic and employment landscapes.

India boasts over 1,700 GCCs, employing nearly two million people and generating $35 billion annually. This event occurs at a crucial period of growth for the ecosystem, with prominent GCC leaders anticipated to speak, including Manish Tambe of Dassault Systèmes, Anjani Madhavi of HealthEdge, and Sameer Chothani of UBS India, among others.

The summit will tackle key areas like digital transformation, innovation, and strategic leadership, aiming to project GCCs as engines of India's $5 trillion economy, alongside topics like sustainability and the future of work. Pune's emergence as a favored destination for global firms enhances its status as an ideal host for this pivotal event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025