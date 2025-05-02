India and EU Strive to Overcome Trade Barriers in FTA Talks

In a significant step towards finalizing a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (FTA), India has underscored the importance of addressing non-tariff barriers with the European Union (EU). This stance was reiterated by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in a recent meeting with European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic in Brussels.

The meeting saw both sides emphasize the necessity of resolving non-tariff obstacles alongside traditional tariff discussions. The agreement aspires to support digital transitions and promote durable supply chains, aiming to conclude by the end of 2025.

The discussions are expected to break a prolonged impasse, having stalled for over eight years due to market access issues. Now, both parties are optimistic about a mutually beneficial outcome, as the negotiations resume in phased rounds from May 12-16.

