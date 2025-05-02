Left Menu

India and EU Strive to Overcome Trade Barriers in FTA Talks

India and the EU focus on overcoming non-tariff barriers as they advance negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic met to address issues, aiming for a 2025 conclusion. The talks resume after an eight-year hiatus.

India and EU Strive to Overcome Trade Barriers in FTA Talks
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant step towards finalizing a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (FTA), India has underscored the importance of addressing non-tariff barriers with the European Union (EU). This stance was reiterated by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in a recent meeting with European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic in Brussels.

The meeting saw both sides emphasize the necessity of resolving non-tariff obstacles alongside traditional tariff discussions. The agreement aspires to support digital transitions and promote durable supply chains, aiming to conclude by the end of 2025.

The discussions are expected to break a prolonged impasse, having stalled for over eight years due to market access issues. Now, both parties are optimistic about a mutually beneficial outcome, as the negotiations resume in phased rounds from May 12-16.

