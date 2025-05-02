Left Menu

Transforming Trade: Vizhinjam International Seaport's Grand Opening

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Vizhinjam International Seaport, a project costing Rs 8,867 crore. This port aims to boost Kerala's and India's economy by increasing domestic transshipment activities. Developed through a public-private partnership with Adani Group, the facility promises to transform India’s role in global trade.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially inaugurated the Vizhinjam International Seaport on Friday, marking a significant milestone for India's maritime sector. The facility, completed at a cost of Rs 8,867 crore, is expected to bring economic stability to both Kerala and the nation.

Addressing a gathering that included Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, Modi asserted that this inauguration would lead to 'sleepless nights' for many, underscoring the transformative potential of the port. Despite a translation hiccup during his speech, the Prime Minister conveyed that the intended message had reached its target audience.

The port, constructed with an investment of Rs 8,800 crore, boasts the capacity to host large cargo ships. This marks a significant shift from previous practices where 75% of India's transshipment activities relied on foreign ports, leading to considerable revenue losses. Now, the focus shifts to fostering domestic development and unlocking new economic opportunities for Vizhinjam and Kerala.

