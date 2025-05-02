Vizhinjam Seaport: A Maritime Milestone

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially commissioned the Vizhinjam International Seaport, a project by Adani Ports, emphasizing its economic benefits to Kerala and India. Designed to accommodate large cargo ships, the facility opens new economic opportunities and aims to reduce revenue losses due to overseas transshipment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 02-05-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 12:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially commissioned the Vizhinjam International Seaport, a significant infrastructure project aimed at bolstering economic stability in Kerala and across India. The port, developed by Adani Ports, is positioned to enhance the nation's maritime capabilities.

During the commissioning event, Modi highlighted the economic transformation expected from the seaport, as it reduces India's reliance on foreign ports for transshipment activities. The port is set to accommodate large cargo ships, marking a pivotal shift in India's international trade dynamics.

Despite initial controversies, including remarks about the Adani Group's involvement, Modi focused on India's historical maritime strength and the government's commitment to infrastructure development. The deep-water port, located in Thiruvananthapuram, promises to unlock new economic opportunities for Kerala and India.

