Rescue at Sea: Aid Flotilla Safe After Drone Incident

A Maltese government statement confirmed the safety of all aboard an aid flotilla struck by drones near Malta. The vessel, carrying 12 crew and four passengers, suffered no casualties. A nearby tug and the Armed Forces of Malta responded quickly, bringing the situation under control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Valletta | Updated: 02-05-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 12:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Malta

An aid flotilla headed for Gaza was hit by drones in international waters near Malta, but all aboard were reported safe, according to a Maltese government statement released on Friday. The incident involved 12 crew members and four civilian passengers, with no casualties reported.

A tug was dispatched and firefighting commenced by 1:28 a.m. (2328 GMT Thursday), with the fire under control shortly thereafter. The Armed Forces of Malta also sent a patrol vessel for additional support, ensuring the safety of the crew and passengers.

Despite initial concerns, authorities confirmed that all individuals were secure by 2:13 a.m. However, they refused to leave the vessel for the tug, and the flotilla remained under close watch outside territorial waters.

