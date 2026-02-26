Digital Platforms Called to Uphold Online Safety and Trust
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the need for digital platforms to shoulder responsibility for their content, especially in safeguarding online safety. He urged regulation of AI-generated content and highlighted the erosion of trust due to emerging technologies. The call to action was made at the Digital News Publishers Association Conclave.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw called for digital platforms to take greater responsibility for the content they host, focusing particularly on ensuring the safety of children and citizens online. His comments were made during a speech at the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) Conclave.
Vaishnaw highlighted the urgent need for platforms to acknowledge their role in reinforcing societal trust, a pillar of human institutions through history. He warned that failing to adhere to these principles would lead to increased accountability, especially as the evolving nature of the internet poses new challenges.
The minister also urged for regulation regarding AI-generated content, stressing that such material should only be produced with the consent of those involved. Vaishnaw emphasized that trust, now threatened by technologies like deepfakes, remains central to societal and institutional integrity.
