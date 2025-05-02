Waves Summit 2025: India Poised as Global Media Hub

Sinclair Inc.'s President and CEO, Chris Ripley, praised India's burgeoning media and entertainment landscape at the Waves Summit 2025 in Mumbai. Speaking with ANI, Ripley lauded the efforts of the Indian government and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for facilitating global media alliances.

Ripley highlighted the significance of India's dynamic creative economy, calling attention to new opportunities for international investors. He noted Sinclair's commitment to enhancing content distribution in India and exploring partnerships with local entities such as Prasar Bharati, IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur, and Intel.

The Waves Summit, inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi, aims to position India as a media and digital innovation powerhouse. The four-day event brings together media and technology leaders to enrich cross-border collaborations, with grand plans for market expansion by 2029.

(With inputs from agencies.)