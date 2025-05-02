Left Menu

Waves Summit 2025: India Poised as Global Media Hub

Waves Summit 2025, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is positioning India as a global media hub. With participation from over 90 countries, the summit emphasizes media collaboration, digital innovation, and India's storytelling potential. Chris Ripley of Sinclair Inc. applauded India's open avenues for foreign investment and creative partnerships.

Chris Ripley, President and CEO of Sinclair Inc (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sinclair Inc.'s President and CEO, Chris Ripley, praised India's burgeoning media and entertainment landscape at the Waves Summit 2025 in Mumbai. Speaking with ANI, Ripley lauded the efforts of the Indian government and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for facilitating global media alliances.

Ripley highlighted the significance of India's dynamic creative economy, calling attention to new opportunities for international investors. He noted Sinclair's commitment to enhancing content distribution in India and exploring partnerships with local entities such as Prasar Bharati, IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur, and Intel.

The Waves Summit, inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi, aims to position India as a media and digital innovation powerhouse. The four-day event brings together media and technology leaders to enrich cross-border collaborations, with grand plans for market expansion by 2029.

(With inputs from agencies.)

