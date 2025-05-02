JK Tyre Expands into Rural Markets with 'Steel Wheels' Initiative

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. has officially launched a new retail model called 'JK Tyre Steel Wheels' in Farrukhnagar, Haryana, signaling the company's strategic push into rural markets nationwide. The initiative targets towns with populations of one lakh or fewer as part of a broader rural expansion plan.

The rollout will be phased, starting in key states like Haryana, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana over the next three months, before extending nationwide later this year. The Steel Wheels centres serve as comprehensive destinations for all tyre-related needs, displaying JK Tyre's extensive product range.

Besides competitive pricing and industry-leading warranties, services such as tyre changing, wheel balancing, and a unique instant claim facility for non-truck tyres are offered to boost consumer trust in under-served areas. Anshuman Singhania, Managing Director of JK Tyre, said the initiative is about more than retail expansion; it's about entrepreneurship and access, contributing to economic vibrancy in India's heartland by collaborating with local entrepreneurs.

These partnerships will allow community members to manage and grow Steel Wheels centres, integrating them into JK Tyre's national distribution network, promoting self-reliance and grassroots economic growth. With nearly 900 exclusive shops and over 6,000 partners, JK Tyre currently provides over 800 SKUs to meet increasing demand. This rural expansion supports their strategy for last-mile connectivity in semi-urban and rural areas, aligning with India's growth trajectory. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)