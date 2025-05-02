CAPSI Launches Internal Security Committee Amid Rising Tensions

The Central Association of Private Security Industry (CAPSI) has introduced the Committee on Internal Security (CCIS) to bolster the country's defense mechanisms against looming threats. Formed with the collaboration of key stakeholders, CCIS aims to create a secure environment amid increasing tensions with neighboring Pakistan.

Headed by Chairman Kunwar Vikram Singh, the committee will harness the collective force of 10 million private security personnel, along with law enforcement, to enhance national security efforts. By establishing operational frameworks and collaborative pathways, CCIS is set to provide immediate response capabilities, safeguard communities, and heighten public awareness during uncertain times.

Lt Gen Ashok Shivane (Retd) has been appointed as the Co-Chairman, guiding subcommittees in liaising with private security providers and national organizations. This strategic move is expected to significantly bolster coordination in emergency scenarios, with CCIS poised to support governmental efforts and the nation's security interests. A delegation plans to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to align with national strategies.

