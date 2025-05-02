Left Menu

U.S. Stocks Climb Amid Trade Truce Hopes and Strong Jobs Data

U.S. stocks rose on Friday due to hopes of a trade war de-escalation with China and favorable employment data. As nonfarm payrolls exceeded expectations, markets reacted positively. Yet, concerns remain as tariff policies impact companies' earnings forecasts, with mixed performances reported across major stocks like Apple, Amazon, and Airbnb.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 18:52 IST
U.S. Stocks Climb Amid Trade Truce Hopes and Strong Jobs Data
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stocks looked set for a positive opening on Friday, buoyed by promising signs in the ongoing trade negotiations with China and a robust jobs report that eased worries over tariffs' economic impact.

Beijing acknowledged an offer from Washington regarding talks over President Donald Trump's tariffs on China, sparking investor optimism as the markets remained closely watched amid the trade tensions. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 177,000 jobs in April, surpassing the predicted 130,000, and maintaining the unemployment rate at 4.2%, encouraging the market.

As Dow E-minis, Nasdaq 100 E-minis, and S&P 500 E-minis rose, the anticipation surrounding tariff policy shifts continued to affect companies like Apple, Amazon, and Airbnb. Apple's cautionary note on increased costs due to tariffs and Amazon's optimistic revenue forecast reflect the varied market reactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025