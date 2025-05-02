U.S. Stocks Climb Amid Trade Truce Hopes and Strong Jobs Data

U.S. stocks looked set for a positive opening on Friday, buoyed by promising signs in the ongoing trade negotiations with China and a robust jobs report that eased worries over tariffs' economic impact.

Beijing acknowledged an offer from Washington regarding talks over President Donald Trump's tariffs on China, sparking investor optimism as the markets remained closely watched amid the trade tensions. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 177,000 jobs in April, surpassing the predicted 130,000, and maintaining the unemployment rate at 4.2%, encouraging the market.

As Dow E-minis, Nasdaq 100 E-minis, and S&P 500 E-minis rose, the anticipation surrounding tariff policy shifts continued to affect companies like Apple, Amazon, and Airbnb. Apple's cautionary note on increased costs due to tariffs and Amazon's optimistic revenue forecast reflect the varied market reactions.

