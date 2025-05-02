SSC-Capacit'e JV Secures Major High-Speed Rail Contract

The joint venture between SCC Infrastructure and Capacit'e Infraprojects has secured a significant win in the infrastructure sector. On Friday, the JV received the letter of acceptance for a contract valued at Rs 384.72 crore from the National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd.

This contract covers the 'design and build' works for the construction of technology and maintenance centers, a critical component for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project. These centers will be developed at six strategic locations across Gujarat, providing vital support and advancements for the ambitious rail network.

SSC Infrastructure holds the majority share at 60%, positioning it as the lead partner, while Capacit'e Infraprojects controls the remaining 40% stake in the joint venture. This collaboration underscores the significant potential for versatile partnerships in advancing India's high-speed rail infrastructure.

