Left Menu

Vizhinjam Port: India's New Transshipment Hub Revolutionizing Maritime Trade

Vizhinjam International Seaport in India is set to revolutionize maritime trade by becoming the hub for all transshipment cargo handling within a year, reducing logistics costs and enhancing efficiency. Developed by Adani Ports, the project aims to reclaim Indian cargo transshipment presently managed by foreign ports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthpuram | Updated: 02-05-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 19:56 IST
Vizhinjam Port: India's New Transshipment Hub Revolutionizing Maritime Trade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's maritime trade is poised for transformation as Vizhinjam International Seaport, officially commissioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to handle all transshipment cargo within the country within a year. This development is seen as a strategic move by the Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) to cut logistics costs and boost efficiency.

The Vizhinjam project, completed at a cost of Rs 8,867 crore, seeks to bring home the transshipment business currently facilitated by foreign ports. Karan Adani, managing director of APSEZ, stated that the project is better equipped to serve India's shipping needs, positioning itself as a significant player on the global maritime map.

With its strategic proximity to major international shipping routes, the port promises state-of-the-art automation and infrastructure for fast vessel turnaround. India aims to capitalize on growth in manufacturing and exports, while APSEZ eyes expansion opportunities both domestically and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025