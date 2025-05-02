Vizhinjam Port: India's New Transshipment Hub Revolutionizing Maritime Trade
Vizhinjam International Seaport in India is set to revolutionize maritime trade by becoming the hub for all transshipment cargo handling within a year, reducing logistics costs and enhancing efficiency. Developed by Adani Ports, the project aims to reclaim Indian cargo transshipment presently managed by foreign ports.
India's maritime trade is poised for transformation as Vizhinjam International Seaport, officially commissioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to handle all transshipment cargo within the country within a year. This development is seen as a strategic move by the Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) to cut logistics costs and boost efficiency.
The Vizhinjam project, completed at a cost of Rs 8,867 crore, seeks to bring home the transshipment business currently facilitated by foreign ports. Karan Adani, managing director of APSEZ, stated that the project is better equipped to serve India's shipping needs, positioning itself as a significant player on the global maritime map.
With its strategic proximity to major international shipping routes, the port promises state-of-the-art automation and infrastructure for fast vessel turnaround. India aims to capitalize on growth in manufacturing and exports, while APSEZ eyes expansion opportunities both domestically and internationally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
