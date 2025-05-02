Left Menu

Haryana Climbs to Fourth in GST Collection Ranking

Haryana ascended to fourth place in state GST collection for April 2025, with a mop-up of Rs 14,057 crore. This achievement reflects Haryana's effective governance and significant role in India’s economy, as the nation recorded its highest monthly GST collection at Rs 2.37 lakh crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-05-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 19:58 IST
Haryana Climbs to Fourth in GST Collection Ranking
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable achievement, Haryana has leaped to the fourth position in the state-wise GST collection rankings for April 2025. The state collected Rs 14,057 crore, overtaking Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, following India's highest monthly GST collection of Rs 2.37 lakh crore.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, holding the Excise and Taxation portfolio, attributed the success to Haryana's efficient and transparent governance. The state's SGST collection rose by 15.70%, totaling Rs 2,492.43 crore in April 2025 compared to April 2024. This growth highlights Haryana's strong economic performance and effective tax management.

Saini noted that Haryana's contribution strengthens its economic stature and supports the national economy, underscoring the resilience of India's fiscal health. As of the latest data for April 2025, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh are the top GST collecting states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025