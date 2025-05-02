Haryana Climbs to Fourth in GST Collection Ranking

In a remarkable achievement, Haryana has leaped to the fourth position in the state-wise GST collection rankings for April 2025. The state collected Rs 14,057 crore, overtaking Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, following India's highest monthly GST collection of Rs 2.37 lakh crore.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, holding the Excise and Taxation portfolio, attributed the success to Haryana's efficient and transparent governance. The state's SGST collection rose by 15.70%, totaling Rs 2,492.43 crore in April 2025 compared to April 2024. This growth highlights Haryana's strong economic performance and effective tax management.

Saini noted that Haryana's contribution strengthens its economic stature and supports the national economy, underscoring the resilience of India's fiscal health. As of the latest data for April 2025, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh are the top GST collecting states.

