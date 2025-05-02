Delhi Flights Disrupted as Storms Wreak Havoc on Air Traffic

Severe weather conditions in Delhi led to significant disruptions at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday, resulting in three flight diversions and delays for more than 500 flights. The storm not only affected air travel but also caused a house collapse, resulting in four fatalities due to intense rainfall and waterlogging.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported this instance as the second-highest 24-hour rainfall in May in over a century. Visibility and operational efficiency were greatly impacted, with numerous airlines, including IndiGo and Air India, reporting altered schedules due to the adverse conditions.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) communicated updates throughout the day via social media, suggesting alternative travel options like the Delhi Metro due to city-wide traffic blockages. As the country's busiest airport, the disruption underscores the impact of severe weather on air traffic management.

