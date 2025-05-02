Apollo Global Strategizes Amidst Market Volatility
Apollo Global reported a 5% increase in first-quarter profit, highlighting its strategic positioning amidst growing demand for private investments. The company has expanded its market reach with a new private credit ETF. Despite some financial setbacks, Apollo's robust pipeline aims for considerable growth in assets under management.
Apollo Global, a leading alternative asset manager, has announced a 5% growth in first-quarter profits. The company is capitalizing on the increasing demand for private investments, as investors seek stability beyond traditional assets during volatile market conditions.
In February, Apollo launched a private credit exchange-traded fund, collaborating with State Street Global Advisors, thereby opening the door for retail investors normally restricted to institutional spaces. Private assets under management are projected to climb to $24.1 trillion by 2029, signifying Apollo's aggressive growth strategy.
Despite market fluctuations, Apollo's fee strength remains a pillar of stability, contributing to a 21% rise in fee-related earnings and a jump in assets under management. With significant unspent capital, Apollo is well positioned to leverage market uncertainties and continues to target ambitious growth benchmarks.
