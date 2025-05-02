Left Menu

Apollo Global Strategizes Amidst Market Volatility

Apollo Global reported a 5% increase in first-quarter profit, highlighting its strategic positioning amidst growing demand for private investments. The company has expanded its market reach with a new private credit ETF. Despite some financial setbacks, Apollo's robust pipeline aims for considerable growth in assets under management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 22:14 IST
Apollo Global Strategizes Amidst Market Volatility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Apollo Global, a leading alternative asset manager, has announced a 5% growth in first-quarter profits. The company is capitalizing on the increasing demand for private investments, as investors seek stability beyond traditional assets during volatile market conditions.

In February, Apollo launched a private credit exchange-traded fund, collaborating with State Street Global Advisors, thereby opening the door for retail investors normally restricted to institutional spaces. Private assets under management are projected to climb to $24.1 trillion by 2029, signifying Apollo's aggressive growth strategy.

Despite market fluctuations, Apollo's fee strength remains a pillar of stability, contributing to a 21% rise in fee-related earnings and a jump in assets under management. With significant unspent capital, Apollo is well positioned to leverage market uncertainties and continues to target ambitious growth benchmarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025