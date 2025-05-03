Left Menu

India Enforces Total Ban on Pakistan Trade Amid Escalating Tensions

India has imposed a comprehensive ban on the import and transit of goods from Pakistan. This decision follows a devastating attack in Pahalgam, heightening tensions. The move includes a closure of the Attari Integrated Check Post and suspension of the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals, among other diplomatic measures.

Updated: 03-05-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 12:41 IST
In a significant escalation of diplomatic tensions, India has announced a sweeping ban on the import and transit of goods originating from Pakistan, citing national security concerns. This measure, delineated in a notification from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, effectively halts all bilateral trade between the two nations.

The decision, as stated in the government's Gazette notification, leverages powers under the Foreign Trade (Development & Regulation) Act, 1992, and introduces a new directive in the Foreign Trade Policy, 2023. The prohibition, effective immediately, requires any exception to be approved by the Indian government, reflecting a stern stance following recent hostilities.

Triggered by a terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, the Indian government has responded with additional diplomatic actions, such as shutting down the Attari Integrated Check Post and suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistanis. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphatically promised devastating consequences for those behind the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

