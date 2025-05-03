Pioneering The Future: The 15th World Education Summit 2025 Showcases Global Innovation

The 15th World Education Summit 2025, hosted by Asia Today at Hotel The Park in New Delhi, was a notable event underscoring the transformative power of education. The summit drew significant figures, including Raj Bhushan Choudhary, Minister of State for Jal Shakti, who highlighted initiatives like the New Education Policy and Digital India as catalysts for a developed India.

Focusing on the integration of Artificial Intelligence in classrooms, the summit saw educators advocating for student-centric learning models and empowering teachers with cutting-edge tools. Notable discussions included preparing educators for a future dominated by technological advancements and the necessary shift towards innovative teaching paradigms.

The event also celebrated educational excellence by recognizing institutions and individuals making significant contributions. Among those honored were SRM University AP, Johnson Grammar School ICSE & ISC, and Admissiongyan Education Consultancy, all of whom play pivotal roles in transforming educational experiences and outcomes across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)