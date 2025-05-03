Piracy Panel Unites Industry Against Digital Threats at WAVES 2025

During the WAVES 2025 conference, experts from the media, law, and cybersecurity sectors convened to discuss 'Piracy: Safeguarding Content through Technology,' reflecting piracy's growing threat to the digital economy.

Vivek Couto of Media Partners Asia highlighted piracy's financial implications, projecting a 10% revenue loss but noting potential gains through enforcing anti-piracy measures. Dr. Shruti Mantri, of ISB Institute of Data Science, linked piracy to cybercrime, advocating for consumer education and awareness campaigns.

Speakers like Anurag Kashyap of DAZN and Anil Lale of Jio Hotstar stressed proactive, robust enforcement strategies, while Praveen Anand emphasized a blend of technology and legal reform. The consensus was clear: a coordinated effort is essential to protect and enhance the digital content industry's future.

