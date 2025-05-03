Ukraine's Seaborne Drone Revolution: First-Ever Fighter Jet Downing
Ukraine's GUR military intelligence has achieved a groundbreaking feat by downing a Russian Su-30 fighter jet using a missile from a seaborne drone, marking a historic first instance. This shift in tactics highlights Ukraine's innovative approach to defense amid ongoing conflict with Russia.
In a historic military advancement, Ukraine's GUR military intelligence agency announced the successful downing of a Russian Su-30 fighter jet. This unprecedented incident utilized a missile launched from a seaborne drone, symbolizing the world's first maritime drone attack on a combat plane.
The operation, conducted by Ukraine's Group 13 unit, took place near Novorossiisk, a strategic Russian port along the Black Sea. This event underscores Ukraine's reliance on drone warfare to offset its disadvantages against its larger Russian adversary.
Amidst ongoing tensions and hostile encounters, the attack reflects the escalating conflict and increasing sophistication of Ukraine's drone capabilities. The Russian Defense Ministry has yet to comment, but the reaction from Russian bloggers suggests a significant security breach.
