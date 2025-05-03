Tragic Collision: Four Killed in Uttar Pradesh Road Accident
In a devastating road accident in Jait, Uttar Pradesh, four individuals lost their lives after their autorickshaw was hit by an SUV and subsequently crushed by a truck. One person was critically injured. The deceased include Pyare Lal and his relatives. Authorities have begun investigations into the incident.
In a heartbreaking turn of events, four people lost their lives on Saturday in a tragic road accident in the Jait area of Uttar Pradesh. The accident occurred when an autorickshaw was struck by an SUV and then run over by a trailer truck.
According to Circle Officer Sandeep Singh, the catastrophic incident took place on Ramtal Vrindavan Road. An autorickshaw, travelling through the area, was hit by a speeding SUV before being crushed by a passing trailer.
The deceased have been identified as Pyare Lal, his relatives Mukesh and Hukum Chand, as well as Sabir, the autorickshaw driver. Meanwhile, another individual was severely injured and is currently receiving treatment in a city hospital. Authorities have dispatched the bodies for post-mortem examinations as investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
