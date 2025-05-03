Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Four Killed in Uttar Pradesh Road Accident

In a devastating road accident in Jait, Uttar Pradesh, four individuals lost their lives after their autorickshaw was hit by an SUV and subsequently crushed by a truck. One person was critically injured. The deceased include Pyare Lal and his relatives. Authorities have begun investigations into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 03-05-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 20:56 IST
Tragic Collision: Four Killed in Uttar Pradesh Road Accident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartbreaking turn of events, four people lost their lives on Saturday in a tragic road accident in the Jait area of Uttar Pradesh. The accident occurred when an autorickshaw was struck by an SUV and then run over by a trailer truck.

According to Circle Officer Sandeep Singh, the catastrophic incident took place on Ramtal Vrindavan Road. An autorickshaw, travelling through the area, was hit by a speeding SUV before being crushed by a passing trailer.

The deceased have been identified as Pyare Lal, his relatives Mukesh and Hukum Chand, as well as Sabir, the autorickshaw driver. Meanwhile, another individual was severely injured and is currently receiving treatment in a city hospital. Authorities have dispatched the bodies for post-mortem examinations as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025