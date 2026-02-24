Tragedy Over Parking Dispute: Fatal SUV Incident in Hosur
A parking dispute in Hosur resulted in the death of S Sivamoorthi, an assistant labour welfare inspector. Adithya, son of a DMK functionary, allegedly drove an SUV into Sivamoorthi and his family during the altercation, leading to Sivamoorthi's death and serious injuries to his family members.
A parking disagreement in Hosur escalated dramatically over the weekend, resulting in a tragic loss of life. S Sivamoorthi, an assistant labour welfare inspector, succumbed to injuries sustained after a confrontation involving a DMK functionary's son, police report.
The incident unfolded when Sivamoorthi's two-wheeler, parked outside his home, was hit by an SUV allegedly driven by Adithya, the son of Srinivasan, a DMK council member. A heated argument flared when Sivamoorthi confronted Adithya about the damage, police added.
According to authorities, the altercation intensified, leading Adithya to allegedly drive the SUV into Sivamoorthi and his family, leaving them with severe injuries. Despite being rushed to the district government hospital, Sivamoorthi did not survive. The incident has sparked widespread attention, fuelled by a viral video of the event on social media.
