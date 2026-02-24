Left Menu

Tragedy Over Parking Dispute: Fatal SUV Incident in Hosur

A parking dispute in Hosur resulted in the death of S Sivamoorthi, an assistant labour welfare inspector. Adithya, son of a DMK functionary, allegedly drove an SUV into Sivamoorthi and his family during the altercation, leading to Sivamoorthi's death and serious injuries to his family members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Krishnagiri | Updated: 24-02-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 20:03 IST
Tragedy Over Parking Dispute: Fatal SUV Incident in Hosur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A parking disagreement in Hosur escalated dramatically over the weekend, resulting in a tragic loss of life. S Sivamoorthi, an assistant labour welfare inspector, succumbed to injuries sustained after a confrontation involving a DMK functionary's son, police report.

The incident unfolded when Sivamoorthi's two-wheeler, parked outside his home, was hit by an SUV allegedly driven by Adithya, the son of Srinivasan, a DMK council member. A heated argument flared when Sivamoorthi confronted Adithya about the damage, police added.

According to authorities, the altercation intensified, leading Adithya to allegedly drive the SUV into Sivamoorthi and his family, leaving them with severe injuries. Despite being rushed to the district government hospital, Sivamoorthi did not survive. The incident has sparked widespread attention, fuelled by a viral video of the event on social media.

TRENDING

1
Jharkhand Unveils Ambitious Rs 1.58 Lakh Crore Budget for 2026-27

Jharkhand Unveils Ambitious Rs 1.58 Lakh Crore Budget for 2026-27

 India
2
Tech Stocks Surge Amid AI Advancements and Trade Policy Shifts

Tech Stocks Surge Amid AI Advancements and Trade Policy Shifts

 Global
3
Mizoram Reinvents Marital Rights with Landmark Legislation

Mizoram Reinvents Marital Rights with Landmark Legislation

 India
4
Mexico's Commitment to a Safe 2026 FIFA World Cup Amidst Cartel Clashes

Mexico's Commitment to a Safe 2026 FIFA World Cup Amidst Cartel Clashes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026