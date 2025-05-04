US-India Trade Talks: A Battle of Perceptions Amidst High Stakes

The US administration has gained a strategic advantage in shaping the narrative against India's trade policies during ongoing bilateral trade negotiations. This comes as President Donald Trump, since his re-election, has consistently pushed for tariff reciprocity, highlighting the need for the United States to match import duties imposed by partner countries like India.

Ajay Srivastava, Founder of the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), argued that the real economic exchange between the two countries tells a different story, with India making substantial financial contributions to the US economy. Srivastava pointed out that while tariffs have been temporarily put on hold for 90 days, the portrayal of India as a 'tariff king' overlooks several economic factors that work in America's favor.

Scribbling further, Srivastava detailed the substantial profits reaped by US firms from diverse sectors in India, as well as the hefty expenditure by Indian students in the US. He warned against pushing for a comprehensive trade agreement amid global economic uncertainties, instead suggesting a more focused, industrial goods-only pact to safeguard India's interests.

On the backdrop of President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious 'Mission 500' pledge to double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030, the stage is set for significant trade policy maneuvers. Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's recent US visit underscores the high stakes, as both nations seek a mutually beneficial trade path forward before the 2025 deadline.

(With inputs from agencies.)