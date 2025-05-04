WAVEX 2025: Catalyzing Innovation in Media and Entertainment

WAVEX 2025, hosted under the World Audio-Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in Mumbai, represents a significant nexus of innovation, entrepreneurship, and investment targeting media and entertainment startups. Ashutosh Mohle from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting introduced the event, highlighting its mission to elevate startups in this sector on a national scale.

Sandeep Jhingran of the Internet and Mobile Association of India shared the enthusiastic response the initiative received, disclosing that out of over a thousand applications, thirty startups secured investor pitches with several in active discussions. He stressed the importance of such initiatives in drawing focused attention to this industry.

Investors also shared their insights on the initiative's potential impact. Rajesh Joshi from Warmup Ventures recounted his journey from a startup founder to an investor, noting active engagements with eleven startups. Mustafa Harnesswala from CABIL acknowledged the traditional investment hesitation in this sector but highlighted WAVES' role in changing perceptions and supporting a dedicated angel network.

The panel addressed questions about content integrity and gender diversity, citing 'Giggle' as a model for responsible innovation and expressing commitment to increasing women entrepreneurs' visibility. The format, providing startups direct investor access, reflects a strategic approach to monetization, crucial for content creators, according to Mustafa Harnesswala. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)