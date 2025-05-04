Tragic Collision on Yamuna Expressway: Family Devastated by Late-Night Accident

A tragic accident on the Yamuna Expressway has left a family devastated after a late-night collision claimed the lives of two people. Prem Singh and his wife Pooja were killed when their vehicle hit another car, police reported on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 2 am in the Mant police station area of Mathura district. According to Station House Officer Jasbir Singh, it is suspected that the driver fell asleep at the wheel, causing their car to collide with a larger vehicle, resulting in severe damage.

The deceased were residents of Noida, while their son, Surya Singh, and two relatives — Roshan from New Delhi and Sumit from Darbhanga in Bihar — survived with injuries and are receiving medical treatment. Authorities have initiated a detailed investigation into the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)